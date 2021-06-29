As for travelling to other countries, residents are free to leave Kuwait and travel in accordance with the restrictions that each country has put in place. Image Credit: Supplied

Kuwait City: On Tuesday, Kuwait’s administrative court rejected the request to revoke the decision that stated non-vaccinated Kuwaitis can to leave Kuwait.

The decision comes as a request was filed after the government announced starting May 22, only Kuwaitis who received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can travel. Those who are exempt from the decision are children under the eligible age, members of the diplomatic corps, pregnant women and those who are unable to take the vaccine due to health conditions.

Two weeks ago, the government amended the decision and stated that as of August 1 only Kuwaitis who received both doses can travel outside the country.

In terms of expats, the seven-month long travel ban that barred non-Kuwaitis from entering Kuwait will be lifted starting August 1. Residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and have a valid residency permit will be allowed to travel to Kuwait.

As for travelling to other countries, residents are free to leave Kuwait and travel in accordance with the restrictions that each country has put in place.

Land and sea borders

On Monday, the Kuwaiti government announced that the land and sea borders will be open to Kuwaitis, first degree relatives and domestic workers starting Saturday June 31. In order to cross the borders, they will need to have at least one dose of one of the authorised vaccines.

From August 1, the land and sea borders will be open to all as long as the individual has received two doses of the one the vaccine authorised by Kuwait’s Ministry of Health.

Direct flights

In addition, on Monday, the Centre for Government Communication said in a Tweet that Kuwait has given the green light to resume direct flights to 12 countries. The countries are as follow: Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, Netherlands, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece and Switzerland.