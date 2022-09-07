Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities had found live ammunition and weapons at an illegally built resthouse, a local newspaper has reported.
Security forces and municipal employees had stumbled upon the cache while they were carrying out a campaign removing illegal resthouses in the area of Al Salimi in Al Jahra governorate , Al Rai added.
Competent agencies were notified of the find that included bombs, and explosives experts cordoned off the site before collecting all weapons to examine and investigate their source.
Authorities are searching for the owner of the site to question him on the lethal find and if he was aware of its presence inside the resthouse, the report said.