Kuwait City: As COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations dropped, Dr. Abdullah Al Mutairi, a consultant at Al Jaber hospital, said that two Intensive Care Units (ICU) have been closed at the hospital.
Similarly, for the first time since the pandemic began there are no COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the ICU at the Amiri hospital. In addition, now there are five COVID-19 wards at the hospital, compared to at the height of the health crisis where there were around 10 wards.
The health situation has been improving several over the past month. On Friday, it was the first time in over a year and a half that the number of cases dropped below 100.
The number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is the lowest recorded since January.
Health officials have said that the drop in cases, deaths and hospitalisations is the result of the increase in vaccinated individuals.
Kuwait’s Minister of Health, Dr. Basel Al Sabah, said in a Tweet last week, that they have achieved 70 per cent vaccination. It is not clear whether it means that 70 per cent of the total population is vaccinated or those eligible for the vaccine, meaning anybody above the age of 12.
Dr. Khaled Al Saeed, a member of the COVID-19 committee at the Ministry of Health, revealed that Kuwait is set to achieve herd immunity by September. He also pointed out that there is a spike in vaccination, with around 2 per cent of the population receiving a jab daily.