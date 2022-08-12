Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities said they have deported 14 expatriates from the country this month after they committed environmental violations.
The Kuwait Environment Public Authority said six of the deportees had disposed of construction waste in non-designated areas violating the environment law while the eight others had dealt in chemical substances without observing required stipulations, reported Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai. The deportees’ nationalities were not given.
Last month, Kuwait unveiled a plan to deport expatriates found guilty of committing major environmental offences.
Head of the Kuwait Environment Public Authority Abdullah Al Ahmad had decreed “immediate deportation” of any expatriate perpetrating any serious environmental violation such as unlawful fishing at Kuwait Bay, sand thefts or disposal of debris in non-designated places, Al Jarida newspaper reported at the time.
The paper quoted well-informed security sources as saying that Al Ahmad notified security authorities that he had instructed environment inspectors to hand over such offenders to nearby police stations as a step for deportation from Kuwait.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.