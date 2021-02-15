The vaccination drive in the GCC has gathered steam. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Bahrain’s Ministry of Health announced 640 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the Kingdom to 112,742.

Six new deaths were also reported over the last 24 hours, taking the Kingdom’s fatality tally to 403. The newly detected cases include 272 expatriate workers, 356 newly infected people after contacting active cases and 12 are travel related infections.

There were 679 new recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 105,166. There are currently 58 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 142 cases receiving treatment. 7115 are stable out of a total of 7173 active cases.

Qatar

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 448 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 157,692.

A total of 186 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 148,500, leaving 8,937 active cases under treatment.

Till now 255 people succumbed to the virus in Qatar, which is one of the lowest in the world.

5,340 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (11,413 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 1,470,569 tests.

There are 82 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 592.

14 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 98 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia confirmed 314 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 373,046, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, 154 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 60 in the Eastern region and 47 in Mecca.

The death toll slightly increased to 6,438 after five individuals died due to COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, the total recoveries reached 363,926 after 341 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, according to the health ministry.

Due to a recent spike in cases, authorities on Sunday extended the Kingdom’s COVID-19 restrictions for 20 more days on gatherings, events and dining services, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a Ministry of Interior source.

Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday 286 new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Sultanate to 137,592

The total number of death cases in the country has reached 1543 with one death on Monday.