Cairo: A family of four died yesterday after their car collided with a truck in the province of Taif in western Saudi Arabia, a local rescue official said.
Aman, his wife and their two children died in the early morning collision involving a Ford vehicle and a truck, Shadi Bin Abded, spokesman for the Saudi Red Crescent in Taif, said in media remarks.
The driver of the truck sustained medium injuries, he added. Three ambulance teams were sent to the site of the tragedy, he said.
Images of the private car shared online showed it was reduced to a mangled wreck as a result of the collision. The exact cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
Accident rates drop
The accident took place on a road designated by locals as the “route of death” as it is notorious for high accident rates and stray camels, Sabq reported.
Road crashes resulted in 10,961 deaths in Saudi Arabia in 2017, according to official figures. The accidents were mainly attributed to reckless driving. Traffic accidents in the kingdom have dropped by 33 per cent in recent years, officials say.