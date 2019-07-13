Vehicle was reduced to a mangled wreck as a result of the collision

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Cairo: A family of four died yesterday after their car collided with a truck in the province of Taif in western Saudi Arabia, a local rescue official said.

Aman, his wife and their two children died in the early morning collision involving a Ford vehicle and a truck, Shadi Bin Abded, spokesman for the Saudi Red Crescent in Taif, said in media remarks.

The driver of the truck sustained medium injuries, he added. Three ambulance teams were sent to the site of the tragedy, he said.

Images of the private car shared online showed it was reduced to a mangled wreck as a result of the collision. The exact cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Accident rates drop

The accident took place on a road designated by locals as the “route of death” as it is notorious for high accident rates and stray camels, Sabq reported.