A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in the capital Manama. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health on Saturday reported the detection of 514 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing total infections to 164,622.

In its latest update, the ministry said that one more death was reported in the last 24 hours, taking fatality tally to 959.

An additional 501 fresh recoveries have also been recorded, increasing total recoveries to 157,404. The active cases have now reached 6,259, including 52 critical cases under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia recorded 470 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 367,813, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Four people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll in the country to 6,372.

Meanwhile, 293 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries now stands at 359,299, according to the health ministry.

Saudi Arabia will be extending the travel ban for its citizens, and will reopen its air, land, sea on May 17, instead of March 31, as a coronavirus countermeasure, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior announced on Friday.

Bahrain

The Bahraini Health Ministry reported Saturday 468 coronavirus infections, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 101,971.

No new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping the death toll at 372.

Meanwhile, there were 284 recoveries from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 97,948.

There are currently 24 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 72 cases receiving treatment. 3,627 are stable out of a total of 3,651 active cases.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar reported 363 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 150,984.

An additional 112 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 145,668, leaving 5,068 active cases under treatment.