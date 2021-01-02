Qatar’s deaths remain at 245 for the fifth day running

Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia continued to drop, with 101 new infections reported on Saturday. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia continued to drop, with 101 new infections reported on Saturday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The Health Ministry also reported 9 more deaths over the past 24 hours, marking another day of single-digit virus-related fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 362,979 and deaths to 6,239.

The ministry also reported 182 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 354,263, with the recovery rate rising to 97.57 percent.

Riyadh reported the highest number of infections with 43 cases, followed by Mecca with 24 and the Eastern region with 14 cases.

The Al Bahah, Najran and Asir regions reported just 2 infections while the Al-Jouf region recorded only 1 case. The remaining cases were detected in different other regions of the Kingdom.

With the recoveries surpassing new cases regularly, the active cases in the Kingdom have also dropped to 2,477 out of which 354 were critical cases.

Bahrain

Meanwhile in Bahrain, out of 7,881 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 238 new cases have been detected, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 92,913. There were 152 recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 90,369.

There are currently 10 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 25 cases receiving treatment. 2,182 cases are stable out of a total of 2,192 active cases.

Qatar

The Qatari health ministry on Saturday announced 198 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 144,240, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 124 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 141,680, while the fatalities remained 245 for the fifth day running, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.