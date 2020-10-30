Kuwait today reported the detection of 671 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 125,337. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Kuwait today reported the detection of 671 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 125,337, the Ministry of Health announced.

Six more people have succumbed to the deadly virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 773.

The ministry also announced an additional 727 COVID-19 recoveries, raising total recovered from the virus to 116,202. Active cases have now touched 8,362, out of which 108 are critical receiving intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

As for Saudi Arabia, the kingdom has reported 398 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 346,880.

According to the Ministry of Health, 20 patients have died from complications caused by COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This pushes the total number of fatalities in the kingdom to 5,383.

Meanwhile, an additional 404 new recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the virus to 333, 409. There are currently 8,088 active cases, out of which 766 are critical.

Bahrain

Not far from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain said that another 240 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after the Ministry of Health conducted 10,695 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, pushing total number of infections in the kingdom to 81,262.

The ministry also announced two more fatalities on Friday, taking death toll to 319, while 405 new recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 78,102.

There are currently 19 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 75 cases receiving treatment. 2824 cases are stable out of a total of 2843 active cases.

Qatar

The tally of COVID-19 infections has climbed to 132,343 as 193 more people have tested positive for the virus, the Ministry of Public Health said.

One person has died during the past 24 hours, increasing death toll at 232.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 225 patients, pushing total recoveries to 129,349.