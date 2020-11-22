The total cases of COVID-19 in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain has risen to 840,216. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The total cases of COVID-19 in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain has risen to 840,216 on Sunday, while the death toll has now touched 8,600.

Oman

The Ministry of Health revealed that 721 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths have been reported. The total cases in the country have now touched 122,081, including 1,380 deaths, according to the ministry’s update.

A further 863 fresh recoveries were also registered, pushing overall recoveries in the Sultanate to 113,269. The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MoH.

Kuwait

Kuwait today announced the detection of 322 new cases and three more deaths, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 140,056 and total fatalities to 866, the Ministry of Health said.

An additional 618 recoveries were also recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing total people recovered across the country to 132,178 according to the ministry’s latest update.

Active cases have now touched 7,012, out of which 86 are serious cases under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health reported 224 new cases marking another low single-day count in eight months since the outbreak of the pandemic in the kingdom.

The kingdom registered less than 300 infections four times in a week, with 286 recorded on Friday, 290 on Wednesday and 221 on Saturday.

Single-day coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours touched 19, the ministry said in its latest update. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 355,258 and virus-related fatalities to 5,780.

The ministry announced 489 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered in the Kingdom to 343,371.

Riyadh recorded the highest number of daily infections with 51 cases, followed by Yanbu with 21, Mecca with 19, and Medina with 17 cases. The remaining cases were detected in different cities and governorates across the kingdom.

With the steady drop in the number of daily cases and the spike in recoveries, the active cases in the kingdom also came down significantly with 6,107 recorded on Sunday, out of which 785 are critical under intensive care.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health announced that 167 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases in Qatar to 137,229

One more fatality was reported over the past 24 hours, taking death tally to 236. A further 180 patients have fully recovered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 134,282. Active cases have fallen to 2,711, including 285 that are still under treatment, while 37 are critical under intensive care.

Bahrain

124 new cases have been detected in Bahrain in the last 24 hours, bringing total cases in the kingdom to 85,592. No new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, keeping the kingdom’s fatality tally at 338, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update.

There were 201 fresh recoveries, raising total recoveries to 83,617. The new cases were detected as 8,375 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Out of the newly detected infections, 50 are expatriate workers, 69 new cases due to contact with active cases, and 5 are travel related.