Dubai: Kuwait on Tuesday reported 903 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily count in five GCC countries, raising total tally of infections in these countries to 822,015.

The death toll in the five countries has now touched 8,283.

Kuwait

Kuwait’s total COVID-19 cases have climbed to 133,381 as 903 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the ministry’s latest update, five people have succumbed to the infection following complications caused by the virus, raising death toll to 821. There were 842 recoveries, pushing total recovered people in the country to 124,156.

Active cases have now touched 8,404, out of which 115 are serious and in intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health today announced the detection of 471 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its tally of infections to 351,455.

An additional 17 people have died from the virus, taking the Kingdom’s death toll to 5,576. Meanwhile, 493 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recovered people across the Kingdom to 338,281.

Active cases have continued to fall sharply as 7,598 were reported over the past 24 hours, including 794 that are critical under intensive care.

Oman

A further 381 people tested positive for coronavirus, while six more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Oman. The Sultanate’s total cases have now touched 118,884, including 1,316 deaths, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health.

Over the past 24 hours, 362 fresh recoveries were reported, raising total recoveries to 10,9330.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health today recorded 230 new coronavirus cases in Qatar, bringing the total cases in the country to 134,663.

One fatality was reported over the past 24 hours, taking fatality tally to 233. Meanwhile, 243 patients have fully recovered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 131,733. Active cases have declined to 2,697, including 298 that are still under treatment, while 39 are critical under intensive care.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health confirmed the detection of 176 new cases and 225 fresh recoveries. Of the new cases, 44 are expatriate workers, 115 are contacts of active cases, and 17 are travel related ones. With the new cases, Bahrain’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 83,632

There were 225 recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 81,225. The new cases were detected after 10,299 COVID-19 tests were carried over the past 24 hours. For the third day in a row, no new fatalities have been reported, keeping the Kingdom’s death toll at 329.