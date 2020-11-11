Active cases in Kuwait have now touched 8,428, out of which 108 are serious cases under intensive care. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The total tally of coronavirus cases in the six GCC countries has risen to 969,491 on Wednesday, while the death toll in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain has now touched 8,309.

Kuwait

Kuwait on Wednesday reported 778 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 134,159, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the ministry’s latest update, five people succumbed to the infection following complications caused by the virus, raising fatality tally to 826. There were 749 fresh recoveries, pushing total recovered people in the country to 124,905.

Active cases have now touched 8,428, out of which 108 are serious cases under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

The single-day count of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia again fell below 400-mark with 394 new infections reported on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said.

The daily reported deaths from the complications caused by the virus in the Kingdom also dropped sharply to 14. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 351,849 and virus-related fatalities to 5,590.

The ministry also reported 421 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 338,702 with the recovery rate rising to 96.26 per cent.

Riyadh recorded the highest number of daily infections with 58 cases followed by Medina with 44 and Mecca with 29.

The remaining cases were detected in different cities and governorates across the Kingdom.

According to the ministry, there were 7,557 active cases in the Kingdom, 786 of which are critical.

Oman

The Ministry of Health registered 302 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths over 24 hours in Oman. The total cases in the Sultanate have now touched 119,186, including 1,321 deaths, according to the latest update by the ministry. A further 303 recoveries were reported, pushing total recoveries to 109.633.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health today recorded 224 new coronavirus cases in Qatar, bringing the total cases in the country to 134,887.

No new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping death toll at 233. Meanwhile, 243 patients have fully recovered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 131,926. Active cases have fallen to 2,728, including 307 that are still under treatment, while 36 are critical under intensive care.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health confirmed the detection of 179 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths. This brings total cases to 83,811, and total fatalities to 331. Out of the new cases, 69 are expatriate workers, 102 are contacts of active cases, and 8 are travel related ones.