Dubai: The total count of COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain has climbed to 855,608 cases, while fatality tally has risen to 8,880 on Sunday.

Oman

The Sultanate today reported 557 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the Sultanate to 124,886. According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, nine new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll at 1,444.

A further 488 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recoveries to 116,354. The ministry urged community members to strictly adhere to social distancing protocols and precautionary measures issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and the ministry.

The active cases have now reached 4,244, including 79 that are critical cases under intensive care.

Kuwait

A further 205 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kuwait today, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 144,369.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, two people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing fatality tally to 891.

There were 425 fresh recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the overall tally of recoveries to 140,035. The active cases have fallen to 3,443, out of which 81 are critical under intensive care.

The new cases were detected after 4,102 PCR tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, increasing total COVID-19 tests carried out across the country to 1,114,794.

Saudi Arabia

For the first time in months, Saudi Arabia announced that only 187 new coronavirus cases and 11 fatalities have been reported in a single day, bringing total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 358,713 and total deaths to 5,965.

“The COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom continued to fall dramatically, an optimistic sign that we are at the verge of eradicating the virus,” Dr. Mohammed Al Abdul Ali, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said.

An additional 317 patients have fully recovered in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of people recovered from the virus in the Kingdom to 348,879, with the recovery rate now hitting 97.25 per cent.

Another sign is that the active cases have dropped sharply to 600 only, the spokesperson said.

He reassured people that a registration mechanism for taking coronavirus vaccine will be announced soon. “Be confident that coronavirus vaccine will not be provided to people unless after verifying its safety and effectiveness,” Dr. Al Abdul Ali said.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health announced the detection of 132 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the Kingdom to 87,732.

No deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, keeping the Kingdom’s fatality tally at 341. The newly detected cases include 73 expatriate workers, 47 people contracted the virus after contacting active cases and 12 are travel related.

The new cases were detected after 9,000 PCR tests were conducted across the Kingdom. There were 166 fresh recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 85,876. The active cases have now reached 1,515, with 1,505 out of which are stable, 22 are still receiving treatment and 10 are critically ill patients under intensive care.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 125 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases in Qatar to 139,908. No new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping fatality tally at 239.