Total cases in five GCC countries climbs to 832,334; death toll rises to 8,437

Dubai: The total cases of COVID-19 in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain has risen to 832,334 on Monday, while the death toll has now touched 8,437.

Kuwait

Kuwait today reported 498 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 137,329 and total fatalities to 842, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the ministry’s latest update, a further 829 fresh recoveries were also registered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 128,414.

Active cases have now touched 8,073 out of which 115 are serious cases under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s daily count of COVID-19 cases continued to drop considerably with only 301 infections reported on Monday, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 353,556. The ministry also reported 19 more deaths, taking the Kingdom’s fatality tally to 5,676.

A further 364 fresh recoveries were recorded over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered to 340,668, with the recovery rate rising to 96.35 per cent.

According to the ministry’s latest update, active cases have now reached 7,212 active cases, 823 of which are critical.

Oman

The Ministry of Health registered 329 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths over 24 hours in Oman. The total cases in the Sultanate have now touched 120,718, including 1,350 deaths, according to the latest update by the ministry.

A further 350 recoveries were reported, pushing total recoveries to 111,446.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health today recorded 243 new coronavirus cases in Qatar, bringing the total cases in the country to 136,028.

One fatality was reported over the past 24 hours, taking death toll to 235. Another 226 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recoveries across the country to 133,010. Active cases have fallen to 2,783, including 270 that are still under treatment, while 35 are critical under intensive care.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health reported 180 new cases of COVID-19, one fatality and 169 fresh recoveries. This brings total cases to 84,703, deaths to 334, and overall recoveries to 82,469.

Of the new cases, 58 are expatriate workers, 114 new infections after contact with active cases, and 8 are travel related. The new cases were detected after 9,489 PCR tests were conducted across the Kingdom over the past 24 hours.