Dubai: The number of COVID-19 cases across the GCC continued to mount, with Saudi Arabia recording the highest number of daily casualties yet again.

Kuwait

Kuwait on Tuesday reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 137,885 and total fatalities to 848, the Ministry of Health said.

A further 627 fresh recoveries were also recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing total people recovered across the country to 129,041, according to the ministry’s latest update.

Active cases have now touched 7,996 out of which 105 are serious cases under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s daily count of COVID-19 cases continued to drop below 400, with 362 infections reported on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 353,918. The ministry also reported 16 more deaths, taking the Kingdom’s fatality tally to 5,692.

An additional 436 fresh recoveries were recorded over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered to 341,104, with the recovery rate rising to 96.37 per cent.

According to the ministry’s latest update, active cases have now reached 7,122, including 816 that are critical under intensive care.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health announced that 194 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total cases in Qatar to 136,222.

No new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping death tally at 235. Another 207 patients have fully recovered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 133,217. Active cases have fallen to 2,770, including 283 that are still under treatment, while 40 are critical under intensive care.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health reported 179 new cases of COVID-19, three more fatalities, bringing total cases to 84,882 and deaths to 337.

Of the newly detected cases, 66 are expatriate workers, 100 people contracted the virus after direct contact with active cases, and 13 are travel related. The new cases were diagnosed after 10, 535 PCR tests were conducted across the Kingdom over the past 24 hours.