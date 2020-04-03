A Saudi man, wearing a protective mask as a precaution against COVID-19 coronavirus disease, walks past a mural showing the face of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, along Tahlia street in the centre of the capital Riyadh Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: As the effects of quarantine to curb the coronavirus spread are being felt in the region and the across the world, King Salman has ordered the disbursement of SR9 billion ($2.39 billion) as compensation for 1.2 million citizens whose livelihood had been affected.

Curfew in 2 Saudi governorates, 1 city now starts at 3pm

The curfew in the city of Dammam and the governorates of Taif and Qatif has been brought forwad to 3 pm starting today, Friday (April 3, 2020).

The earlier start time for the curfew in the city of Dammam and the governorates of Al-Qatif and Taif forms part of the Kingdom’s measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, according to the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

Oman records new cases

The Sultanate of Oman recorded 21 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 231. The Health Ministry has announced that 41 cases have recovered. On Tuesday, Oman announced its first death of Covid-19. The fatality was a 72-year-old Omani man.

Omani authorities have banned public gatherings, suspended flights, stopped the issuance of tourist visas, halted printing all publications, all sporting events as part of extensive health precautions. They also banned the entry of tourist vessels to the Sultanate's ports.

New cases in Kuwait

Over the past 24 hours, Kuwait recorded 75 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 417, the health ministry announced on Friday.

There are currently 335 active cases in Kuwait with 16 people in the intensive care unit.

The latest cases comprise seven - six Kuwaiti nationals and an Iraqi man - linked to travel to the UK, Iran and Iraq, spokesman for the Health Ministry Dr Abdullah Al Sanad added in a media briefing.

Thirty-six others were in touch with the virus patients, according to the official. They are Kuwaitis, Indians, Bangladeshis and Egyptians.

The 32 remaining cases are being investigated. They include two Kuwaitis, five Egyptians, 16 Indians, seven Bangladeshis, one Filipino and one Nepali, Kuwait’s news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwaiti Health Minister Sheikh Basil Al Sabah said on Friday that one more patient, a 60-year-old woman, has recovered, raising to 82 the overall recoveries in the country.

Qatar 114 reports new cases