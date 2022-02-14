Manama: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday arrived in Manama on an official visit to Bahrain, Al Arabiya reported. It is highest-level visit since the countries normalised ties in 2020.

They will discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties, advance diplomatic and economic issues, with an emphasis on technology and innovation.

This in the highest-level visit since the countries established relations under the 2020 Abraham Accords.

Bennett will meet with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

“The leaders will discuss additional ways to strengthen bilateral ties...especially the advancement of diplomatic and economic issues, with an emphasis on technology and innovation,” his office said in a statement.

Israel and Bahrain signed a defence pact during Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz’s visit to Bahrain earlier this month.

The two-day trip to Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s Gulf headquarters, comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region. The visit also comes as nuclear talks between world powers and Iran are dragging on in Vienna.

The Vienna negotiations are working to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six world powers. That agreement, launched by President Barack Obama, granted Iran relief from stifling sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

But three years later, President Donald Trump, with strong encouragement from then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, withdrew from the deal, causing it to unravel. Since then, the U.S. has reimposed sanctions and Iran has stepped up its nuclear activities _ amassing a stockpile of highly enriched uranium that goes well beyond the bounds of the accord.

Israel has said it will not be bound by any international agreement concerning Iran’s nuclear program, and says it is prepared to take military action if needed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear arms. Iran insists its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.

On the commercial front, Israel has reported rising trade with Bahrain that reached $6.5 billion last year. There are direct flights between the countries.