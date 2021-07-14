Abu Dhabi: Bahraini authorities have suspended the entry of passengers from 16 countries, including Tunisia, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, the Philippines and Indonesia, the Bahrain News Agency reported Tuesday.
The Civil Aviation Authority updated the red list of countries and included Mozambique, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Namibia, Mexico, Tunisia, Iran, South Africa, Indonesia, Iraq, the Philippines, Panama, Malaysia, Uganda, and the Dominican Republic, in addition to other countries.
Countries already on the list are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Vietnam.