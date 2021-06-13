Dubai: Bahrain on Sunday announced that it will temporarily halt issuing work permits for citizens from the red list countries to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported.
The decision, which was issued by the Labour Market Regulatory Authority, is based on the directives and recommendations by the Kingdom’s national taskforce for combatting the coronavirus. The countries on the red list include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.
As per the new rule, the authority will temporarily stop the issuance of new work permits to citizens from the red list countries who are outside Bahrain, as the Kingdom has recently reported a daily rise in COVID-19 cases.
As many as 931 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours in the Kingdom. This brings total cases to 257,852 and death tally to 1,206.
Bahrain confirmed that the countries on their red list are added or removed according to a regular review and hence the list is updated periodically.