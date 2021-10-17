Dubai: Habib Ghaith, the first and oldest Bahraini to practice the nursing profession in the Kingdom, passed away last Tuesday, local media reported.
According to Al Ayam newspaper, the deceased had joined the Victoria Memorial Hospital, which is located next to his family’s home, in 1938, at an early age, and became the first Bahraini nurse.
The deceased, who was also the ruler's nurse, was born in the 1920s.
Ghaith was in the frontline of defence fighting many epidemics and diseases that swept the country, such as smallpox, dysentery, fever, malaria, trachoma, ophthalmia among others.