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Bahrain, UK affirm support for security, sustainable peace, freedom of navigation in Hormuz

Manama, London vow closer strategic cooperation amid rising regional security threats

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) is welcomed at an airport at an undisclosed location in Bahrain on April 9, 2026.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) is welcomed at an airport at an undisclosed location in Bahrain on April 9, 2026.
AFP

MANAMA: His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain met on Thursday in Manama with Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, to discuss the latest regional and international developments.

The discussions focused on the situation in the region and its security and economic repercussions, with both sides affirming their support for efforts to enhance regional security and stability.

In a separate meeting, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, also met with Prime Minister Starmer.

They discussed regional developments and their impact on the global economy and international security, alongside issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the Bahraini Crown Prince emphasised the Kingdom's firm stance on the importance of Iran's full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostile acts in the region and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Attacks targeting civilians

He noted that the criminal Iranian attacks targeting civilians, residential areas, infrastructure, and energy facilities in the Kingdom of Bahrain, GCC countries, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have resulted in human and material losses that necessitate firm positions.

The Crown Prince stated that addressing Iranian threats must be comprehensive, covering nuclear capabilities, ballistic missiles, drones, and the support for proxies and terrorist groups.

He further stressed the need to end threats to the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the importance of achieving sustainable peace for all nations in the region.

Furthermore, he underlined the importance of Iran's commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which condemned the Iranian attacks as a flagrant violation of international law and demanded an immediate halt to these strikes and any further hostilities targeting civilian objects in the region.

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