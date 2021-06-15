Dubai: Two people have been arrested in Bahrain for charging expats for registering them for COVID-19 vaccine, local media reported.
Acting on a tip-off, Bahraini police said they arrested a 41-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman without identifying their nationalities, for cheating expatriates by registering them for COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for money.
Legal proceedings are being taken against the suspects; they have been referred to the public prosecution.
As soon as it started its vaccination campaign last year, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health said it would provide the COVID-19 vaccines to all residents and nationals free of charge.
So far, the country has administrated more than 1.9 million vaccine doses - about 8,713 each day. That is about 111.9 doses per hundred people. At this rate, Bahrain could have 70 per cent of people vaccinated (2 doses) in 55 days (or by August 8, 2021), according to COVIDVax.
Over the past few months, Bahrain has been reporting an upward trend in the daily COVID-19 infections. Out of 14,569 COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday, 792 new cases have been detected, taking the total number of COVID-19 infection to 259,523. There were 1,495 recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 246,074.
The country of 1.7 million also reported 15 COVID-19 deaths yesterday, pushing the death toll to 1,236. There are currently 276 people in a critical condition, and 260 receiving treatment; 11,937 are stable out of 12,213 active cases.