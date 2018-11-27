Manama: Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on Monday launched the AB-4 pipeline at a ceremony held to celebrate over 70 years of energy cooperation between the two kingdoms.
The new 112-kilometre long AB-4 oil pipeline will have a capacity of over 350,000 barrels of crude oil per day and will replace the existing 73-year-old pipeline system.
The new oil pipeline will originate at Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq Plants and terminate at the BAPCO Refinery in Bahrain.
It is the only current venture in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) linking two countries together.
King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa highlighted during the launch attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, “the strength of relations between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, underpinned by deep centuries-old historic ties, common destiny and strong kingship bonds between the two brotherly countries and peoples.”
He highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation across all sectors, an effort which continues to see support from King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammad.
The launch of the AB-4 pipeline project is a vital economic milestone in the longstanding relations between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and will form the nexus for further integrated projects between the two kingdoms, he said.
“Closer alignment on development priorities offers the best opportunity to secure mutually-beneficial growth across the GCC,” he said, quoted by Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
“The Kingdom of Bahrain cherishes the strong historic bonds it shares with Saudi Arabia and is committed to further strengthening these ties to drive continued sustainable development. The inauguration of the new AB-4 oil pipeline project is just one of a number of joint initiatives that will undoubtedly benefit the people of both nations.”
He praised the longstanding cooperation between the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) and Saudi Aramco, a partnership which has continually enhanced bilateral relations since 1945, and noted that the new pipeline would serve to ensure this relationship continue to deepen for years to come.
Bahraini Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa identified the new oil pipeline project, as a major milestone in the relations between the two kingdoms.