Dubai: The Kingdom of Bahrain has taken a pioneering step in the global fight against COVID-19 by making the Pfizer XBB 1.5 booster shots available to its residents. Developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, these bivalent booster shots are designed to combat not only the original strain of the virus but also its new variants.
The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has officially announced the availability of Pfizer XBB 1.5 vaccines at primary healthcare centres across the nation. In a bid to streamline the vaccination process and make it more accessible to the public, the Ministry has implemented a unique approach.
Starting immediately, individuals interested in receiving the Pfizer XBB 1.5 booster shot can head directly to the designated health centres without the need for prior online registration or appointment booking.
For individuals aged 12 and above, the Pfizer XBB 1.5 booster shots will be administered at various health centres, including the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait Health Centre in Hidd, Jidhafs Health Centre, Sitra Health Centre, Youssef Engineer Health Centre, and Mohammed Jassim Kanoo Health Centre. These centres will operate from 07:30 am to 07:00 pm, providing ample opportunities for residents to receive their booster shots.
Furthermore, the Ministry of Health has extended its vaccination campaign to include younger individuals aged between 5 and 11. Starting from December 27, this age group can receive the Pfizer XBB 1.5 booster shots at select health centres, including the Halat Bu Maher Health Centre, Hamad Kanoo Health Centre, and Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmed Al Sabah Health Centre.