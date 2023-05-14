Dubai: Bahrain's educational institutions have been directed to halt changes made to curricula that are "not compatible with Bahrain's national values designed to protect religion and its core pillars."
This order comes from Prince Salman Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Gulf state, in response to concerns raised over the inclusion of Israel and modifications to maps of the disputed Israeli-Palestinian territories.
According to BBC Arabic, the amended subject matter for primary classes included a lesson on the normalization of ties between Bahrain and Israel while removing a lesson on Jews. Several preachers and scholars called on the Ministry of Education to reconsider these changes, likely prompting the crown prince's high-level order.
In a statement shared online, the government cited the crown prince's directive to the Minister of Education, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that educational curricula adhere to Islamic teachings, the National Action Charter, and the Constitution.
The statement also underscored the inviolable nature of the Islamic religion and the necessity of its protection and respect.
Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that a team of specialists has been appointed to conduct a comprehensive review of all curricula to verify any modifications or changes. The panel, led by Minister of Education Dr. Mohammed Juma, will evaluate these changes and address any areas that could potentially "prejudice national and religious constants."
The specialists have been granted permission to withdraw textbooks included in the review process to resubmit them after verifying that all correct and necessary modifications have been completed.