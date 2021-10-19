Cairo: A minibus had flipped over on a road in Bahrain because of its driver’s curiosity, a local newspaper said.
The Asian driver was at the wheel in the area of Al Rafa in the Southern Governorate Sunday when he saw an abandoned ID card on the road, according to Akbar Al Khaleej.
Driven by curiosity, he stopped the vehicle and got off to collect the card, but he forgot to apply the hand brake to deactivate the bus.
As a result, the bus moved and crashed into an iron barrier before flipping over, causing traffic disruption.
The mishap resulted in no injuries, although the vehicle itself was heavily damaged, the paper said.
There was no word about how many persons were aboard the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Traffic authorities opened an investigation.