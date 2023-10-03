1 of 16
WHAT IS FOSO: Fear of switching off (FOSO), also known as "switching off anxiety" (also "digital detox anxiety") is a term used to describe the anxiety or discomfort that some people experience when they disconnect from their digital devices or the internet. Experts warn that gadget addiction is real and distracts you from having a sincere interest in others.
Image Credit: Gulf News File
2 of 16
WHO IS AFFECTED: Everyone who has the fear, which arises from the idea of being cut off from the constant stream of information, communication, and entertainment that digital devices provide.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
3 of 16
HOW DOES THIS CONDITION MANIFEST? FOSO can manifest in various ways, including uneasiness, restlessness, and a compulsion to check one's devices even when there's no immediate need.
Image Credit: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto
4 of 16
WHY IS THIS HAPPENING? Gadget addiction is getting cheaper everyday, and internet has become ubiquitous, making easy for anyone from as early as 1-year-olds to get hooked. The global smartphone market size was valued at $457.18 billion in 2021, jumped to $484.81 billion in 2022, and is set to hit $500 billion in 2023 — before skyrocketing to $792.51 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3 per cent, according to Statista. The data analytics company stated that in terms of total population figures, per person revenues of $62.36 are generated in 2023 from smartphone sales alone.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 16
HOW MANY ARE AFFECTED? New global research from Priority Pass, an airport experiences programme, owned and operated by Collinson, which surveyed 8,500 people across 11 countries, found that one in three people globally (34%) find it difficult to truly switch off from everyday life while on their travels. The research shows travellers out of the UAE are among the least likely to disconnect from digital devices while on vacation, when compared globally.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 16
MOST MILLENNIALS CAN’T SWITCH OFF: More than half (58%) admit to finding it hard to reduce the amount of time spent on their phone while away, which rises to 61% for just millennials. The same amount (57 per cent) struggle to stop checking work-related enquiries, and just over a quarter (28 per cent) of UAE travellers check their phone every 30 minutes or less – that is 10% more often than the global average.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
7 of 16
WHAT’S THE EFFECT OF FOSO? If you sleep next to your mobile phone, deal with it first thing when you wake up and touch it before bed, then it’s a veritable sign of FOSO. Experts are raising alarm bells on the significant negative impact on one's life — for both adults and children — making a compelling case that everyone can relate to, i.e. getting hooked on digital gadgets as the new global “addiction”. FOSO can affect individuals in different ways, and its impact varies from person to person. Some ways in which FOSO may affect people include increased anxiety — people with FOSO may feel anxious when they are not connected to their devices or the internet. They might worry about missing out on important information, messages, or updates.
Image Credit: Pexels
8 of 16
SLEEP DISTURBANCES: Excessive device usage, driven by FOSO, can interfere with sleep patterns. The blue light emitted by screens can disrupt the body's natural sleep-wake cycle, leading to insomnia or poor sleep quality.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
9 of 16
REDUCED PRODUCTIVITY: Constantly checking devices due to FOSO can lead to decreased productivity as it interrupts workflow and tasks. It can also result in difficulty concentrating on important tasks.
SOCIAL ISOLATION: Paradoxically, FOSO can lead to social isolation as people become overly absorbed in their digital worlds and neglect face-to-face interactions with friends and family.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
10 of 16
SOCIAL ISOLATION: Paradoxically, FOSO can lead to social isolation as people become overly absorbed in their digital worlds and neglect face-to-face interactions with friends and family.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
11 of 16
NEGATIVE IMPACT ON MENTAL HEALTH: Overcoming FOSO can be challenging, and individuals may experience negative effects on their mental health, such as increased stress and reduced well-being.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
12 of 16
PHYSICAL HEALTH ISSUES: Excessive device use driven by FOSO can lead to physical health problems like eye strain, neck and back pain (due to poor posture), and a sedentary lifestyle.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
13 of 16
RELATIONSHIP STRAIN: FOSO can strain personal relationships as individuals may prioritise their devices over spending quality time with loved ones. It leads of imbalance of priorities. When one person in a relationship consistently prioritises their digital device, over spending time with their partner or family, it can create a sense of imbalance in the relationship. This can lead to resentment and dissatisfaction on the part of the neglected party. If a person feels that their partner or loved one is constantly choosing “digital non-obligations” over them, it can lead to feelings of insecurity, which can erode trust and intimacy.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
14 of 16
BREAKDOWN IN COMMUNICATION: The fear of switching off can also result in a breakdown in communication. People may not share their feelings or concerns with their loved ones, thinking that they should handle everything on their own, which can create distance in the relationship.
Image Credit: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska
15 of 16
IMPAIRED SELF-CARE: People with FOSO may neglect self-care activities like exercise, proper nutrition, and relaxation, which can have long-term consequences on their health and well-being. While not everyone experiences FOSO to the same degree, and some individuals are more susceptible to its effects than others, it is best to seek counselling from psychotherapy professionals to diagnose the problem and set strategies for managing FOSO. These may include setting boundaries on device usage, practicing “digital detox”, and seeking support if it significantly impacts one's daily life and mental health.
Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
16 of 16
STRIKE A BALANCE: Making time for regular digital detox is healthy. Ultimately, finding a balance between digital engagement and offline activities is essential for mitigating the negative effects of FOSO and maintaining overall well-being. “We all know that being able to switch off and get away from the stress of every day is more important than ever. That is why so many are turning to travel. However, our research shows that FOSO is real. We want to ensure people can unwind and relax from the start of their journey and create memorable experiences” said Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International.
Image Credit: Pixabay