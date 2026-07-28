Dubai: More than 1,000 visitors gathered at Loushan Pass in southwest China's Guizhou province over the weekend to take part in a historical reenactment of a significant 1935 battle.

Dressed in replica Red Army uniforms and carrying prop equipment, participants climbed the hillside as pyrotechnics and theatrical effects recreated scenes from the historic conflict. The interactive event has gained popularity on Chinese social media, drawing visitors interested in experiencing a key moment in the country's history.

The reenactment is part of China's long-running "red tourism" programme, which promotes visits to sites linked to important historical events. Actors portrayed historical figures, while families and children joined themed activities designed to bring the past to life.

"It was truly awe-inspiring. It felt as though I was right there in the middle of the battle," visitor Jiang Jun told agencies.

The event highlights the growing appeal of heritage tourism in China, where immersive experiences are attracting domestic travellers to historic landmarks.