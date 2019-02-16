Already, the need for environmental flows — releasing some water from dams to maintain the ecological health of a river — cuts into hydropower production. And Switzerland faces another problem of its own making: Amid widespread public opposition to nuclear power following the 2011 Fukushima accident in Japan, the Swiss government has pledged to gradually phase out the country’s five reactors. Those reactors provide nearly all the rest of Switzerland’s power, and they are especially important in winter, when hydropower production drops and energy demand increases.