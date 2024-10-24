WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday announced the approval of a $7.3 billion sale of upgrades for Poland's F-16 warplanes, boosting the defences of a NATO member that shares a lengthy border with war-torn Ukraine.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally that is a force for political and economic stability in Europe," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.