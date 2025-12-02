UN report warns AI may widen gap between rich and poor

The report likens the moment to the “Great Divergence” of the Industrial Revolution, when rapid modernisation in parts of the West left many other regions far behind. Today, AI’s transformative potential risks repeating that pattern unless societies put “people first” rather than “technology first,” said Michael Muthukrishna of the London School of Economics, the report’s lead author.

In its new Human Development Report, UNDP says the benefits of AI are likely to be captured disproportionately by wealthier nations and well-resourced communities unless digital access, education and infrastructure improve for everyone.

Philip Schellekens, UNDP’s chief economist for the Asia-Pacific, said the conversation around AI must be grounded in “more balance, less hysteria and hype.” While AI can generate enormous public value — in agriculture, healthcare, disaster response and governance — effective regulation and broad-based investment are essential.

The report highlights stark contrasts within the Asia-Pacific region. Economies such as China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore are well positioned to harness AI, with strong infrastructure and investment. By contrast, places like Afghanistan, the Maldives and Myanmar lack the power supply, digital connectivity and human capital needed to take advantage of AI’s potential.

