GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe
UPDATE

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation

Says he will remain caretaker prime minister until a new Labour leader is chosen

Last updated:
AP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a statement on his future outside 10 Downing Street on the morning of June 22, 2026, in London.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes a statement on his future outside 10 Downing Street on the morning of June 22, 2026, in London.
AFP

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday he is stepping down as leader of the governing Labour Party and will leave office within weeks, scarcely two years after being elected in a landslide.

Starmer says he will remain caretaker prime minister until a new Labour leader is chosen by the party.

Starmer made the announcement after facing growing pressure to hand over to a new leader who can try and revive the government's flagging fortunes.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He led Labour to a landslide election victory in July 2024, but since then his popularity and that of the party have plummeted.

His departure was triggered by the victory of Andy Burnham in a special election last week. The popular ex-mayor of Greater Manchester planned to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership.

Starmer made the announcement outside the prime minister's 10 Downing St. residence, his voice choking with emotion near the end of the brief statement.

"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election," Starmer said. "I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.

Starmer is the sixth prime minister in a decade to stand outside 10 Downing Street and announce a premature departure. It comes the day before Britain marks the 10th anniversary of its vote to leave the European Union, a decision that still roils the country's economy and politics.

Starmer spent the weekend pondering his future following Burnham' victory last week in a special election for a seat in Parliament. Burnham ran with the aim of challenging Starmer for leadership of the party and the country.

Burnham is due to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on Monday.

Scores of journalists gathered in the street outside the famous black door of No. 10 Downing St. on Monday morning, primed for an announcement that had not been confirmed.

It's unclear whether Burnham would face a coronation or a challenge, if Starmer steps aside. Wes Streeting, who resigned as health secretary last month to protest Starmer's leadership, has said that he will run in a contest if there is one.

Discontent with the prime minister has been building for months, with Labour lawmakers desperate to reverse the government's decline in popularity since Starmer led the center-left party to a landslide election victory in July 2024.

He has struggled to deliver promised economic growth, repair tattered public services and ease the cost of living, and has been hamstrung by repeated missteps, including his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson, a scandal-tarnished friend of Jeffrey Epstein, as the UK ambassador to the United States.

Labour is losing liberal voters to the growing Green Party and facing a rising Reform UK, the Nigel Farage -led anti-immigration party that consistently leads in nationwide opinion polls.

US President Donald Trump weighed in even before an announcement, linking Starmer's potential exit to two of his recurring bugbears: immigration and renewable energy.

"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well! President DJT," Trump posted on his social media platform.

It was unclear whether Trump was responding to media reports about Starmer's plans. The two leaders didn't speak over the weekend.

Starmer's initially warm relationship with the president has soured in recent months over issues including the Iran war, which the UK didn't join.

In contrast to missteps on the domestic front, Starmer has won praise for his international role, notably in rallying European support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion, and working to mitigate the economic and political turmoil unleashed by the Iran conflict.

While many Labour lawmakers have rallied behind Burnham, some have said that Starmer had been treated unfairly. London legislator Neil Coyle railed on X against "the prospect of an utter stitch-up &amp; the media circus being rewarded.

"When the next leader cannot change Trump, Iran, Ukraine, Putin, Musk, broadcast editorial & algorithm bias overnight they'll bay for his blood too. Better keep that guillotine sharp," he wrote.

Related Topics:
UK

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Labour candidate Andy Burnham makes a victory speech after he won the election for MP of Makerfield, at the count centre venue, the Edge in Wigan, northwest England on June 19, 2026.

Andy Burnham’s victory puts Starmer on notice

4m read
British PM Keir Starmer

Britain announces social media ban for under-16s

2m read
Britain's Health Secretary Wes Streeting (L) listens as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech on a plan to reduce NHS waiting times, during a visit to the South West London Elective Orthopaedic Centre (SWLEOC) in Epsom, south-west of London on January 6, 2025.

Can Starmer stop Labour turning on him?

3m read
Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, and Victoria Starmer, his wife, after he delivered the first speech of his premiership, following the general election, outside 10 Downing Street in London, UK, on Friday, July 5, 2024. Keir Starmer’s Labour Party won the UK general election and is on course for a huge parliamentary majority with votes still being counted, a result that upends British politics after Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives imploded. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Keir Starmer: British PM fighting for political future

3m read