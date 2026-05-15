UK PM Starmer warns of party chaos amid speculation over leadership change

Resignations and union pressure fuel talk of Labour leadership contest
London: Pressure is mounting on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as internal party tensions escalate and senior rivals appear increasingly prepared to mount a leadership challenge.
The crisis intensified after Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigned from his post, stating that he had lost confidence in Starmer’s leadership.
His departure marks one of the most significant breaks from the Prime Minister’s top team since Labour came to power, and is expected to trigger wider instability within the Cabinet.
Political observers say the resignation could act as a catalyst for further unrest, with speculation growing that other senior figures may follow or openly distance themselves from No. 10.
Rivals within the party are reportedly positioning themselves for a potential leadership contest, should the turmoil deepen.
The unfolding situation comes at a sensitive moment for the government, as it faces mounting scrutiny over policy direction, internal cohesion, and delivery on key electoral promises.
Analysts warn that sustained Cabinet dissent could weaken Starmer’s authority and complicate his ability to govern effectively.
Downing Street has yet to issue a detailed response to Streeting’s resignation, while efforts are expected to intensify to contain the fallout and prevent further ministerial departures.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, meanwhile, has warned that a leadership challenge against him would plunge the Labour Party into "chaos," as speculation mounted over a possible move to replace him following the party's poor local election results.
Speaking amid growing unrest within Labour on Wednesday (local time), Starmer urged ministers not to destabilise the party further. A leadership challenge on Thursday "would 100 per cent do that," Sky News quoted him as saying.
The warning came as British media reported that Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigned, launching a leadership challenge as early as Thursday morning, which means he would require the backing of 81 Labour members of Parliament, including the candidate, reports Xinhua news agency.
Streeting was seen walking into No. 10 Downing Street on Wednesday morning before the state opening of Parliament, though he left less than 20 minutes later.
Pressure on Starmer has intensified since Labour's disappointing showing in last week's local elections. Several junior government ministers resigned on Tuesday, while several cabinet ministers publicly reaffirmed their support for the prime minister.
Meanwhile, 11 Labour-affiliated unions issued a joint statement calling for the party to prepare for a leadership transition.
"It's clear that the Prime Minister will not lead Labour into the next election," it said, adding that "at some stage, a plan will have to be put in place for the election of a new Leader."
Also on Wednesday, the Scottish National Party threatened to table a motion of no confidence against Starmer, saying that the "leadership circus can't go on any longer," according to Sky News.
Earlier, Britain's King Charles III delivered the King's Speech outlining Prime Minister Keir Starmer's legislative agenda for the new parliamentary session, but the government's policy plans were overshadowed by growing pressure on the Labour leader over his political future.
The speech, which set out 34 proposed bills, came after Labour suffered heavy losses in last week's local elections and four junior ministers resigned from the government.
[With inputs from IANS]