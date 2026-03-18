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UK meningitis outbreak: What we know as cases climb to 20

Two students dead as authorities target university-linked cluster

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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Public health officials in the UK have issued urgent warnings on meningitis to students because of the heightened risk of transmission in university settings.
Public health officials in the UK have issued urgent warnings on meningitis to students because of the heightened risk of transmission in university settings.
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British health authorities are scrambling to contain what officials have described as an “unprecedented” meningitis outbreak centred around a university and linked to a popular nightclub in southeastern England.

The outbreak in Kent has claimed the lives of two young people — a 21-year-old university student and an 18-year-old school student — while the number of cases under investigation has risen to 20, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Of these, nine cases have been laboratory confirmed, with others still being assessed.

Health Minister Wes Streeting told parliament the situation was a “rapidly developing” one, with infections linked to Club Chemistry in Canterbury, a large student venue. In response, authorities have launched a mass antibiotic and vaccination programme targeting students, particularly at the University of Kent, which has around 18,000 students.

Here’s what we know about the UK meningitis outbreak.

What is meningitis?

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or other microorganisms.

The bacterial form, particularly meningococcal meningitis, is more severe and can be life-threatening. According to the UK’s National Health Service, Meningitis B — one of the strains identified in the current outbreak — causes death in around one in 10 cases.

Key facts about meningitis

  • Infection of the brain and spinal cord membranes

  • Can be bacterial or viral; bacterial form is more dangerous

  • Meningitis B causes death in around 1 in 10 cases

  • Spreads through close contact such as kissing or sharing drinks

  • Most common among children, teenagers and young adults

  • Early symptoms can include fever, headache, stiff neck and sensitivity to light

  • Requires urgent medical attention

What is the latest meningitis outbreak in the UK?

The current outbreak is centred in Kent, southeastern England, and has been linked to Club Chemistry in Canterbury.

  • Total cases under investigation: 20

  • Laboratory-confirmed cases: 9

  • Deaths: 2

  • Confirmed Meningitis B cases: 6

The UKHSA said: “As of 5pm on 17 March, nine laboratory cases are confirmed and 11 notifications remain under investigation.”

Authorities are also investigating a separate case involving a baby with confirmed Meningococcal group B infection in nearby Folkestone, which is not believed to be linked to the student cluster.

Why has the outbreak been called ‘unprecedented’?

Health Minister Wes Streeting described the situation as “unprecedented” due to the clustering of cases linked to a single social venue and the rapid rise in infections among young people.

The outbreak has primarily affected students and young adults — a group already known to be at higher risk.

Key symptoms of meningitis

  • High fever and severe headache

  • Stiff neck and sensitivity to light

  • Nausea, vomiting and body aches

  • Confusion, drowsiness or difficulty waking

  • Seizures (in severe cases)

  • Purple or red rash that does not fade when pressed

In babies and young children

  • Bulging soft spot on the head

  • High-pitched crying

  • Refusing feeds or being unusually floppy

How is the disease spreading?

Meningitis can spread through close personal contact.

Streeting told lawmakers it can be transmitted through “prolonged kissing or sharing vapes and drinks”.

The nightclub setting, with large crowds and close interaction, is believed to have facilitated transmission.

Who is most at risk?

Meningitis is most common among:

  • Young children

  • Teenagers

  • Young adults

Students living in shared accommodation or attending crowded venues are particularly vulnerable due to close contact and social interaction.

Why have students been asked to be careful?

Public health officials have issued urgent warnings to students because of the heightened risk of transmission in university settings.

The UKHSA has urged anyone who visited the Canterbury nightclub between March 5 and 7 to seek preventative antibiotics.

At the University of Kent, students queued at on-campus clinics offering antibiotics, while authorities rolled out targeted vaccinations for those living in halls of residence.

What measures are authorities taking?

UK authorities have launched a multi-pronged response:

  • Mass antibiotic distribution for those potentially exposed

  • Vaccination programme targeting high-risk students

  • Contact tracing of those linked to confirmed cases

  • Public health alerts for nightclub attendees

  • Club Chemistry has also closed as a precaution after confirming that one staff member is being treated for meningitis.

Is there a vaccine for meningitis?

Yes, vaccines are available for several types of meningitis, including Meningitis B.

The UK government has announced a targeted vaccination programme as part of its response, focusing on students in high-risk settings.

How long does the vaccine take to work?

Meningitis vaccines do not provide immediate protection.

Typically, it takes around two weeks after vaccination for the body to build sufficient immunity, although some level of protection may begin earlier.

Because of this delay, antibiotics are being used as an immediate preventive measure for those exposed.

Has there been criticism of the response?

The UK Health Security Agency has faced criticism over a perceived delay in informing the public.

The agency first announced the deaths on Sunday, two days after it was initially notified of cases.

However, UKHSA deputy head Gyatri Amirthalingam defended the response, saying: “I don’t believe there’s been any delay in terms of the public health response.”

Is the outbreak spreading beyond the UK?

French authorities have reported a case involving a person who had attended the University of Kent, raising concerns about potential cross-border exposure.

However, details remain limited, and investigations are ongoing.

- with inputs from AFP and AP

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