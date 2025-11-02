Brain-eating amoeba scare in Kerala: First amoebic meningoencephalitis case reported in Kochi

Kerala has recorded 153 cases and 33 deaths from amoebic meningoencephalitis this year
According to media reports, the woman, who resides in a hostel in Kochi, initially experienced fever and headache. Her first two tests were negative for amoebic encephalitis.
A third test using wet-mount microscopic examination returned positive. A health official told Manorama News that the woman is “totally stable and recovering well.” The official added that she had visited a resort, but the timeline still needs to be verified to determine the incubation period.
Kerala has recorded 153 cases and 33 deaths from amoebic meningoencephalitis this year. The latest death involved a 65-year-old woman from Palathara in Kollam. In October alone, 12 fatalities were reported. Two new cases were confirmed on Friday, and investigations continue to track the disease’s spread.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting a study across Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam. In October, Kerala confirmed 65 cases. Investigations have linked some infections to washing wounds in pond water, with several Acanthamoeba species isolated from infected patients’ brains, lungs, skin, and corneas.
Authorities have also reported H1N1 influenza cases in Kochi, including a CUSAT engineering student from Kalamassery. Contacts are under observation, and officials have assured the public that there is no reason for alarm.
Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare but severe brain infection caused by free-living amoebae such as Naegleria fowleri, Acanthamoeba, Sappinia, and Balamuthia mandrillaris. The infection occurs when the amoeba enters the brain via the nose or a perforated eardrum.
Mortality rate: Over 97% globally
Transmission: Not person-to-person
Source: Stagnant or contaminated freshwater, pond sediment
Incubation: 1–9 days
Early (1–12 days after exposure):
Severe headache, high fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck
Advanced:Confusion, seizures, hallucinations, loss of balance, coma
Children: Loss of appetite, lethargy, unusual behaviour
Fatality: Often occurs within 5–7 days if untreated
Confirmed via PCR testing of spinal fluid
Treatment: Combination of five anti-amoebic drugs
Kerala’s survival rate is currently 24%, higher than the global 3%, due to early detection and aggressive therapy including drugs like miltefosine
Entry: Nose during swimming, bathing, or diving in contaminated freshwater
Sources: Untreated wells, ponds, rivers, poorly chlorinated pools
Not found: Seawater
Experts warn global warming and increased freshwater use are raising exposure risks.
“Water is Life” chlorination drives in wells, tanks, and public bathing areas
Fever surveys and environmental water sampling
Hospitals placed on high alert
Public awareness campaigns warning against swimming in untreated freshwater
Avoid swimming or bathing in untreated freshwater
Chlorinate household wells and swimming pools
Use boiled or filtered water for nasal cleansing
Wear nose clips in freshwater
Seek immediate medical care if fever or neurological symptoms appear after water exposure
Kerala is confronting a rare but deadly outbreak of brain-eating amoeba infections. While the disease is almost always fatal worldwide, early detection, safe water practices, and rapid treatment remain the state’s most effective defence.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox