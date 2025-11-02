GOLD/FOREX
Brain-eating amoeba scare in Kerala: First amoebic meningoencephalitis case reported in Kochi

Kerala has recorded 153 cases and 33 deaths from amoebic meningoencephalitis this year

Kerala reports 65 confirmed cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in October.
A 25-year-old woman from Lakshadweep has tested positive for amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kochi, Kerala, marking the district’s first confirmed case. She is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, with health officials reporting that her condition remains stable.

According to media reports, the woman, who resides in a hostel in Kochi, initially experienced fever and headache. Her first two tests were negative for amoebic encephalitis.

A third test using wet-mount microscopic examination returned positive. A health official told Manorama News that the woman is “totally stable and recovering well.” The official added that she had visited a resort, but the timeline still needs to be verified to determine the incubation period.

Statewide numbers and recent fatalities

Kerala has recorded 153 cases and 33 deaths from amoebic meningoencephalitis this year. The latest death involved a 65-year-old woman from Palathara in Kollam. In October alone, 12 fatalities were reported. Two new cases were confirmed on Friday, and investigations continue to track the disease’s spread.

Ongoing research

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting a study across Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam. In October, Kerala confirmed 65 cases. Investigations have linked some infections to washing wounds in pond water, with several Acanthamoeba species isolated from infected patients’ brains, lungs, skin, and corneas.

Concurrent health alerts

Authorities have also reported H1N1 influenza cases in Kochi, including a CUSAT engineering student from Kalamassery. Contacts are under observation, and officials have assured the public that there is no reason for alarm.

What is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis?

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare but severe brain infection caused by free-living amoebae such as Naegleria fowleri, Acanthamoeba, Sappinia, and Balamuthia mandrillaris. The infection occurs when the amoeba enters the brain via the nose or a perforated eardrum.

  • Mortality rate: Over 97% globally

  • Transmission: Not person-to-person

  • Source: Stagnant or contaminated freshwater, pond sediment

  • Incubation: 1–9 days

Symptoms to Watch For

  • Early (1–12 days after exposure):

  • Severe headache, high fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck

  • Advanced:Confusion, seizures, hallucinations, loss of balance, coma

  • Children: Loss of appetite, lethargy, unusual behaviour

  • Fatality: Often occurs within 5–7 days if untreated

Diagnosis and treatment

  • Confirmed via PCR testing of spinal fluid

  • Treatment: Combination of five anti-amoebic drugs

  • Kerala’s survival rate is currently 24%, higher than the global 3%, due to early detection and aggressive therapy including drugs like miltefosine

How infection occurs

  • Entry: Nose during swimming, bathing, or diving in contaminated freshwater

  • Sources: Untreated wells, ponds, rivers, poorly chlorinated pools

  • Not found: Seawater

  • Experts warn global warming and increased freshwater use are raising exposure risks.

Kerala’s response

  • “Water is Life” chlorination drives in wells, tanks, and public bathing areas

  • Fever surveys and environmental water sampling

  • Hospitals placed on high alert

  • Public awareness campaigns warning against swimming in untreated freshwater

Precautionary measures

  • Avoid swimming or bathing in untreated freshwater

  • Chlorinate household wells and swimming pools

  • Use boiled or filtered water for nasal cleansing

  • Wear nose clips in freshwater

  • Seek immediate medical care if fever or neurological symptoms appear after water exposure

Kerala is confronting a rare but deadly outbreak of brain-eating amoeba infections. While the disease is almost always fatal worldwide, early detection, safe water practices, and rapid treatment remain the state’s most effective defence.

