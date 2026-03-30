'Unreal': Paul McCartney banned from Reddit after private show clips leaked

A moderator's accidental mix-up reportedly led to Paul McCartney being banned from Reddit
Dubai: In an internet moment that feels like something out of a meme, Paul McCartney or at least an account claiming to represent him has been banned from the social news site Reddit.
The saga started late on Sunday when someone, supposedly understood to be The Beatles' member's official Reddit account, posted a link on the r/PaulMcCartney subreddit. According to commenters, the link pointed to a file‑sharing page containing photos and videos from a recent phone‑free show in Los Angeles.
That post was later followed by reports from other Reddit users that the account was completely banned from the platform, not just removed from the subreddit.
Some reddit users quickly theorised that the ban was accidental, possibly triggered by automated systems scanning for spam or suspicious links particularly common file‑sharing sites like Dropbox or Google Drive. “Perhaps the automated Reddit ban filter caught it,” one commenter suggested, pointing to how sensitive Reddit rules can be.
While other fans were seemingly upset, one fan said, "This is unreal, can someone post the Dropbox link so we can get what Paul was trying to share with us?"
Moderators in the Paul McCartney subreddit acknowledged the error publicly, admitting that the removal of content and the ban likely stemmed from rule enforcement rather than any real violation.
Meanwhile people on X found it hilarious, calling it peak moderator behaviour ‘mods take their jobs very seriously, they’ll do what they got to do.'
Another user joked that even artists themselves aren't safe from moderators.
Nothing about the situation was particularly serious, but that’s exactly why people found it so entertaining. The idea that a Beatle could be accidentally banned from Reddit felt like the perfect example of how strange the internet can be. It is one of those moments where even someone like Paul McCartney ends up dealing with the same algorithmic rules as everyone else.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji