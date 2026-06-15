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UK charges Indian captain over seized Russian shadow tanker

Indian captain accused of breaching UK sanctions with Russian oil shipment

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AFP
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In this photo provided by the Royal Navy, Royal Marine Commandos detain sanctioned tanker, the Smyrtos, in the English Channel, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (LPhot Hutchins/Royal Navy via AP)
In this photo provided by the Royal Navy, Royal Marine Commandos detain sanctioned tanker, the Smyrtos, in the English Channel, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (LPhot Hutchins/Royal Navy via AP)

British prosecutors on Monday charged with sanctions contravention offences the Indian captain of an interdicted alleged Russian shadow fleet vessel seized in the Channel, the UK's National Crime Agency said.

"Indian national Ajay Pant, 38, has been charged," the agency said in a statement, alleging he had contravened sanctions by "directly or indirectly supplying or delivering by ship prohibited oil / oil products from Russia to a third country".

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