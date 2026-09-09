After UK bans Israeli settlement goods, what happens to £6b UK-Israel trade?

London: Britain has announced a sweeping ban on trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, but the headline numbers reveal something important: This is likely to hurt Israel politically more than economically.

The UK and Israel traded about £6 billion ($8.1 billion) in goods and services in 2025, according to British government figures. Of that, UK exports to Israel were worth £3.5 billion and imports £2.5 billion. Israel accounted for only about 0.3 per cent of total UK trade.

The UK distinguishes between Israel itself and settlements in occupied territory — an important distinction because its new trade ban targets the settlements, not Israel as a whole.

Even that £38 million cannot all be described as settlement trade. The House of Commons Library says it is difficult to calculate trade specifically with Israeli settlements because Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories operate within a customs union.

Companies will also be barred from providing services supporting settlements, including financing, construction, infrastructure, real estate and advertising. Britain will also refuse licences for arms and other exports that “materially contribute to the occupation”.

Britain had already treated settlement goods differently from products originating in Israel. Settlement products do not qualify for preferential tariffs under the UK’s trade arrangements, and importers must provide documentation establishing where goods were produced.

Britain has gone from discouraging economic activity in settlements to legislating against it, while also saying that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.