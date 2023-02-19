Antakya/Kahramanmaras: More than 46,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria and the toll is expected to soar, with some 345,000 apartments in Turkey now known to have been destroyed, and many still missing.

As Turkey attempts to manage its worst modern disaster, concerns were growing over the victims of the tragedy in Syria, with the World Food Programme (WFP) pressuring authorities in the northwest to stop blocking access to the area as it seeks to help hundreds of thousands of people ravaged by earthquakes.

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Turkey An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Central Turkey region on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Twelve days after the quake hit, workers from Kyrgyzstan tried to save a Syrian family of five from the rubble of a building in Antakya city in southern Turkey.

Three people, including a child, were rescued alive. The mother and father survived but the child died later of dehydration, the rescue team said. One older sister and a twin did not make it.

"We heard shouts when we were digging today an hour ago.

Mustafa Avci, 33, who was stuck under rubble for 261 hours, meets his daughter Almile for the first time and reunites with his wife Bilge at a hospital in Mersin, Turkey February 17, 2023. Almile was born on the day of the earthquake. Image Credit: Reuters

When we find people who are alive we are always happy," Atay Osmanov, a member of the rescue team, told Reuters.

Ten ambulances waited on a nearby street that was blocked to traffic to allow the rescue work.

Workers asked for complete silence and for everybody to crouch or sit as the teams climbed further up to the top of the rubble of the building where the family was found to listen for any more sounds using an electronic detector.

As rescue efforts continued one worker yelled into the rubble: "Take a deep breath if you can hear my voice." The head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Yunus Sezer, said the search and rescue efforts will largely be terminated on Sunday night.

The death toll in Turkey stands at 40,642 from the quake while neighbouring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths, a toll that has not changed for days.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, WFP Director David Beasley said the Syrian and Turkish governments had been cooperating very well, but that its operations were being hampered in northwestern Syria.

The agency last week said it was running out of stocks there and called for more border crossings to be opened from Turkey.

"The problems we are running into [are with] the cross-line operations into northwest Syria where the northwestern Syrian authorities are not giving us the access we need," said Beasley.

Thousands of Syrians who had sought refuge in Turkey from the civil war have returned to their homes in the war zone - at least for now.

A Syrian women sit in a tent near on the wreckage of a road destroyed in Demirkopru, a small Turkish village now divided by a large crack following two back-to-back massive earthquakes in Hatay on February 18, 202

Public health

Medics and experts voiced concerns over the possible spread of infection in the area where tens of thousands of buildings collapsed last week leaving sanitation infrastructure damaged.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday that although there had been a rise in intestinal and upper respiratory infections, the numbers did not pose a serious threat to public health.

Survivors gather next to a bonfire outside collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras. Image Credit: AFP

"Our priority now is to fight against the conditions that can threaten public health and to prevent infectious diseases," Koca told a news conference in southern Hatay province.

Aid organisations say the survivors will need help for months to come with so much crucial infrastructure destroyed.

Search and rescue teams amazingly found more survivors in the ruins of the Feb. 6 earthquake that devastated swaths of Turkey and Syria even as the death toll from worst disaster in modern Turkish history increased.

Here’s a look at the key developments Saturday from the aftermath of the earthquake.

Three rescued in hard-hit Hatay province

A couple and their son were extracted from under an apartment building in Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, on the 13th day of rescue operations, although the child later died.

The three were transferred to ambulances after spending 296 hours buried under the Kanatli apartment building in the center of the city, local TV reported. Footage showed medics fixing an IV drip to the man’s arm as he lay on a stretcher.

Cranes remove debris next to destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Rescuers pulled several earthquake survivors from the shattered remnants of buildings Friday, including some who lasted more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete Image Credit: AP

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency identified the family as Samir Muhammed Accar, 49, his wife, Ragda, 40, and their 12-year-old son.

The bodies of the couple's two other children were also found in the rubble, reports said, quoting a member of a Kyrgyz rescue team.

Hatay was one of the worst hit of the 11 provinces in the Turkish disaster zone.

Missing soccer player’s body found

Search teams have recovered the body of Ghanaian international soccer player Christian Atsu in the ruins of a building that collapsed during the earthquake, his manager said Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Fourth Round - Newcastle United v Oxford United - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - January 25, 2020 Newcastle United's Christian Atsu before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

The remains of the 31-year-old soccer star, who had been playing for Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor, were found in what was left of a luxury 12-story building in Antakya, the same city where the Accar family was found.

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. At the moment, his belongings are still being removed,” the player's manager, Murat Uzunmehmet, told private Turkish news agency DHA.

Atsu, who previously played for English Premier League clubs Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton and Bournemouth, signed with Hatayspor late last year.

The Turkish club said his body was being repatriated to Ghana. “There are no words to describe our sadness,” the club tweeted.

Reports a day after the quake struck had said that Atsu was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building and taken to a hospital for treatment. The club, however, announced days later that Atsu and the club’s sporting director, Taner Savut, were still missing. Savut has not been found.

The contractor who build the Ronesans Rezidans building, where Atsu and Savut lived, was detained at Istanbul Airport a week ago, apparently trying to leave the country.

Taha Erdem, 17, center, his mother Zeliha Erdem, left, and father Ali Erdem pose for a photograph next to the destroyed building where Tahan was trapped after the earthquake of Feb. 6, in Adiyaman, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Taha Erdem, a resident of southeastern Turkey's Adiyaman, is one of the hundreds of survivors pulled out of collapsed buildings after the Feb. 6 powerful quake. Erdem, who is 17, filmed himself on his phone while stuck and sandwiched between concrete in what he thought would be his last words. (AP Photo/Mehmet Mucahit Ceylan) Image Credit: AP

A teen preparing for death

A teenager who was buried under tons of debris in southeastern Turkey's city of Adiyaman filmed what he thought was his final message to family and friends after the earthquake hit.

Instead, Taha Erdem was pulled from the rubble two hours later by neighbors and taken to an aunt’s home. His parents and siblings also would be saved.

The video the 17-year-old high school student recorded on his cellphone from a cramped space amid the concrete and twisted metal when he thought death was near has become a power affirmation of life.

Taha appears remarkably calm as the screams of neighbors are heard in the background, as well as the sound of shifting rubble as powerful aftershocks continue to pound the collapsed building.

He listed his injuries and spoke of his regrets and the things he hoped to do if he emerged alive.