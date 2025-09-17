GOLD/FOREX
Trump gets royal treatment on UK state visit: Kate Middleton and Prince William greet the US President

Trump's UK visit begins with grand royal welcome

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
3 MIN READ
Britain's King Charles III talks with US President Donald Trump, accompanied by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, as they await for carriages, after their arrival in the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, for the start of a second State Visit.
AFP

Britain treated Donald Trump to an elaborate ceremonial welcome featuring a gun salute and mounted horses as the US president’s unprecedented second state visit began under tight security on Wednesday.

Heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife Catherine warmly greeted Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the Marine One helicopter touched down at Windsor Castle at 12:15 pm (1115 GMT).

Inside a ring of steel and out of sight from noisy protesters, William and Catherine escorted the Trumps a short distance to meet King Charles III and Queen Camilla, marking the start of the UK’s major charm offensive.

Military spectacle

As the president shook hands with the king, a 41-gun salute was fired simultaneously from six World War One-era guns on the castle’s east lawn, with a similar display at the Tower of London in central London.

Some 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military participated in the ceremony, which UK officials say is the largest military ceremonial welcome for a state visit in living memory.

The Trumps and royals then embarked on a carriage procession through the Windsor estate towards the nearly 1,000-year-old castle.

Pomp and pageantry for Trump

Britain is going the extra mile to dazzle the unpredictable Trump with an extraordinary show of pomp and pageantry as it seeks to keep him onside amid global crises.

The 79-year-old Republican is being kept far from the public, with polls indicating he remains unpopular in the UK. All events are largely behind closed doors.

"It's quite sad that the public cannot see the president," said 40-year-old Charlene Bryan, who had travelled from London hoping to catch a glimpse of Trump.

Knowing Trump’s fondness for Britain’s royals and showy displays, the military welcome was even larger than during his previous state visit in 2019. He is the first US president to receive two state visits.

Historic flypast and ceremonial events

Trump will also witness the first joint flypast by US and UK fighter jets, featuring US and British F-35s and the RAF’s Red Arrows display team.

The Trumps will lay a wreath on Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb, and Charles and Trump will conclude Wednesday with a white-tie state banquet, during which speeches are expected.

Trump enjoys the attention

"A lot of things here warm my heart," said Trump, whose mother hailed from Scotland and who owns two golf resorts in the UK. He described Charles, 76, currently undergoing cancer treatment, as “my friend.”

The Republican may also welcome a respite from turmoil in the United States, including the recent killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Epstein shadow looms

The visit is clouded by the spectre of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose associations have caused headaches for both Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and embarrassment for the royal family.

Police arrested four people after they projected images of Trump and Epstein onto Windsor Castle late Tuesday. Protests were planned across London on Wednesday.

Talks and political stakes

Starmer will host Trump on Thursday at his country residence, Chequers. The visit coincides with British pharmaceutical group GSK’s announcement of a $30 billion investment in the US over the next five years.

However, discussions could be complicated by domestic politics. Starmer faces scrutiny after sacking the UK ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, over connections to the late Epstein.

