London: Three people died when a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland on Wednesday, police said, in what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described as "an extremely serious incident".
"Very sadly despite the best efforts of paramedics, we can confirm that three people have been pronounced dead at the scene," British Transport Police said in a statement.
"This is an extremely serious incident. I've had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved," Sturgeon said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was saddened to learn of the "very serious incident" in Aberdeenshire and his thoughts were with all those affected.
Police and paramedics were responding Wednesday to a train derailment in northeast Scotland, and smoke could be seen rising from the site.
The British Transport Police force said officers were called at 9.43am to the railway line near Stonehaven, about 16km northeast of Edinburgh, where a train had derailed.
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.
The hilly area was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight.