1 of 11
A train derailed in eastern Scotland on Wednesday, killing three people, in what Scottish premier Nicola Sturgeon described as an extremely serious incident.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 11
Emergency services attend the scene of a derailed train in Stonehaven, Scotland.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 11
Emergency services work near the scene of a derailed passenger train near Stonehaven, Scotland.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 11
Emergency services attend the scene of a derailed train in Stonehaven, Scotland
Image Credit: AP
5 of 11
Emergency response vehicles are parked near the scene of a train crash by Stonehaven in northeast Scotland.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 11
Network Rail engineers and Police officers work near the scene of a train crash by Stonehaven in northeast Scotland.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 11
Emergency services attend the scene of a derailed train in Stonehaven, Scotland.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 11
Emergency service vehicles ride along the tracks near the scene of a derailed passenger train, near Carmont, Stonehaven, Scotland.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 11
Emergency service vehicles ride along the tracks near the scene of a derailed passenger train, near Carmont, Stonehaven, Scotland.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 11
Police and paramedics were responding Wednesday to a train derailment in northeast Scotland. The hilly area was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 11
Ambulances are pictured near the scene of a train crash by Stonehaven in northeast Scotland.
Image Credit: AFP