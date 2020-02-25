The case was found in the Italian-speaking Ticino canton on the border with Italy

Geneva: Switzerland reported its first case of new coronavirus on Tuesday, after outbreaks were identified in its main neighbours Austria, France, Germany and Italy.

"It's confirmed," a spokeswoman for Switzerland's federal health office told AFP, adding that more details about the case would be released later on Tuesday.

The case was found in the Italian-speaking Ticino canton on the border with Italy, the canton said on its website announcing a press conference for 1600 GMT.

Switzerland on Monday had said the country was in a state of "heightened vigilance" because of a surge in Italy.

Prior to this case, the country had tested some 300 suspect cases that were all found to be negative.