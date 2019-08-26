A diver checking a bomb, dating back to Spain's 1936-9 civil war, and containing 70 kilos (150 pounds) of trinitrotoluene, a "highly volatile" substance, found 25 meters from the shore in Barcelona. Image Credit: AP

Barcelona: A bomb dating back to Spain’s 1930s civil war was detonated on Monday near the beach in Barcelona where it was discovered at the weekend, prompting the evacuation of sunbathers, police said.

The bomb contained 70kg of trinitrotoluene, a “highly volatile” substance, forcing explosives experts to move it one nautical mile away at sea, a spokeswoman for the Civil Guard police force said.

Using diving lifting bags, designed to move objects underwater, they eventually detonated the bomb at a depth of 45 metres, she added.