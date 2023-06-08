Paris: A total of seven people including six children have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps, security sources told AFP on Thursday.
A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9:45 am on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces".