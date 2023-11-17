London: The Metropolitan Police on Friday identified a 17-year-old boy, who died at the scene of a suspected fight in west London, as British Sikh Simarjeet Singh Nangpal.

Nangpal was found with stab injuries after police were called to reports of a fight in Burket Close, in Hounslow, west London at 12.15am on Wednesday.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are working around the clock to find those responsible for Simarjeet's murder, as his family struggle to come to terms with their loss," Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from Specialist Crime South of Metropolitan Police, said. Police said four men – aged 21, 27, 31 and 71 – remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Four men have been arrested and our enquiries continue. I would urge anyone with information about how the events unfolded or anyone who may have captured the incident on their phone, dash cameras or doorbell footage to please come forward," Thorpe said.

Simarjeet's family continue to be supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan said: "Our thoughts remain with Simarjeet's family at this extremely difficult time. No family should have to go through what they are experiencing.

"This incident will undoubtedly cause wider concern, and I want to reassure the community that we will do everything in our power to find those responsible. In the coming days you will see extra officers out on patrol in your area. Please do speak to them about any concerns you may have."