Copenhagen: Danish police said Sunday that a shooting inside a Copenhagen shooting mall had left "several dead," and several wounded, adding that an arrested suspect was a 22-year-old Dane.
"We now know that there are several dead," Copenhagen police chief Soren Thomassen told journalists, describing the suspect, who they believed acted alone, as an "ethnic Dane."
Copenhagen police tweeted that officers had been sent to the Field's mall after reports of a shooting. They advised people inside the centre to stay put and await police assistance.
Local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.
British singer Harry Styles was due to perform later in the evening, at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), at a concert venue less than a mile from the mall. The concert promoter Live Nation could not immediately be reached for comment.