charles`-1688566033023
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla arrive to a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

EDINBURGH: Scotland marks the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla on Wednesday with a grand procession and a service of thanksgiving, where he will be presented with the “Honours of Scotland”, Britain’s oldest crown jewels.

Charles and Camilla were crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey in May in front of about 100 world leaders in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

The 74-year-old succeeded his mother as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms when Queen Elizabeth died in September.

But in a nod to the historical fact that England and Scotland had different monarchs until the crowns were united in 1603, there are separate Scottish celebrations to herald his coronation on Wednesday.

charles23-1688566036666
Mounted police officers in the procession to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Image Credit: Reuters

Crowds gathered on the famous Royal Mile street in Edinburgh where there will be a People’s Procession, involving about 100 people representing various aspects of Scottish life, and a Royal Procession, featuring hundreds of service personnel.

At a thanksgiving service in the city’s St Giles’ Cathedral, Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland - the historic Scottish crown jewels.

These include the Crown of Scotland, made for Scottish King James V in 1540 and used to crown Mary Queen of Scots in 1543, and the Sceptre, thought to have been given to James IV by Pope Alexander VI in 1494.

The regalia also features the new Elizabeth Sword, named after his mother and made to replace one given to Scotland’s James IV by Pope Julius in 1507 but now too fragile to use.

“The Honours of Scotland have immense historical significance, having been present at many major ceremonial events over the past 500 years,” Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said.

crown22-1688566030712
A general view of the Scottish Crown Jewels being carried ahead of a national service of thanksgiving. Image Credit: Reuters

“Designed and crafted with care by some of Scotland’s finest artisans, the Elizabeth Sword is a fitting tribute to the late queen as Scotland prepares to welcome the new king and queen.” The Stone of Destiny, a symbol of Scottish nationhood brought to England in the 13th century and returned to Scotland in 1996, will be moved to the cathedral for the service, for which the king has commissioned five new pieces of music.

Charles will be joined by his eldest son and heir Prince William and his wife Kate.

A 21-gun salute will fire from Edinburgh Castle with a procession back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The Red Arrows aerobatic team will perform a flypast.

As at the coronation itself, there will also be protests on the Royal Mile by opponents of the monarchy, with polls suggesting the monarchy is less popular in Scotland than in the rest of the United Kingdom.

The question of Scottish independence is also still a prominent political issue and some who support secession also want an elected head of state.

“This pointless vanity parade in Edinburgh will cost Scottish taxpayers millions of pounds, and for what? So Charles can once again be centre of attention for a day,” said Graham Smith, the chief executive of anti-monarchist group Republic who was arrested at the coronation in London in May.

charles`-1688566033023
Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Queen Camilla arrive to a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King was presented with the Honours of Scotland. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) Image Credit: AFP
charles23-1688566036666
Mounted police officers in the procession to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland. Picture date: Wednesday July 5, 2023. Mark Runnacles/Pool via REUTERS Image Credit: via REUTERS
crown22-1688566030712
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 05: A general view of the Scottish Crown Jewels being carried ahead of a national service of thanksgiving and dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral on July 05, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS Image Credit: via REUTERS
View gallery as list