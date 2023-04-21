Moscow: Russia said one of its fighter jets lost ammunition over Belgorod near the Ukrainian border on Thursday, after local authorities reported a blast that injured two people and left a huge crater in the city.

Russian jets have regularly flown sorties over Belgorod since the launch of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

On Thursday evening, local officials reported a massive explosion in Belgorod, saying the blast had left a crater in the city centre and injured two women.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the region of Belgorod, said the blast had sent a shock wave that damaged four apartments and four cars and downed power line poles.

This handout picture posted on April 20, 2023 on the official Telegram account of Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, shows damage after an explosion in the city. Image Credit: Via AFP

"An explosion took place," Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that investigators and representatives of the emergencies ministry were at the scene.

He said that as a result of the explosion, a "huge" crater some 20 metres wide (65 feet) had appeared in the city centre.

Gladkov and Belgorod's mayor, Valentin Demidov, posted pictures of damage on social media.

One picture showed grim-looking locals huddling outside an apartment building, with one woman holding a small dog, and a fire engine nearby.

Other images showed apartment interiors wrecked by the blast.

Mayor of the city of Belgorod Valentin Demidov (right) visits the accident scene following a large blast in a street in Belgorod, Russia, on April 20, 2023. Image Credit: Mayor of Belgorod City Valentin Demidov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS

Local authorities did not say what caused the blast, but the Russian defence ministry released a statement saying a fighter aircraft had lost ammunition over Belgorod.

"During the flight of the Su-34 aircraft of the aerospace forces over the city of Belgorod, an abnormal descent of aviation ammunition has occurred," the ministry said.

The statement carried by Russian news agencies added that the incident had taken place at 22:15 local time.

Citing preliminary information, Gladkov said one woman was hospitalised with a head injury, while another woman was treated at the scene.