More than a month into the war, the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two, more than 3.8 million people have fled abroad, thousands have been killed and injured, and Russia's economy has been pummelled by sanctions. Follow the latest developments from the war zone:

11:55AM



NATO allies look for signs of Russian pullback

Skeptical NATO allies are evaluating whether Russia's promise to scale back military operations in Ukraine marks a turning point in the conflict or simply a tactical shift as attacks were still reported near Kyiv.

President Joe Biden said he'll wait and see whether Russia delivers on a pledge made after peace talks in Istanbul. De-escalation does not mean a cease-fire or complete withdrawal of troops from around Kyiv, said a person close to the Kremlin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov touched down in China on his first visit since the conflict. Beijing has struggled for a consistent response to the war, supporting Vladimir Putin's rationale for invading but expressing concern about civilian casualties and pushing for talks to end the fighting.

09:30AM



Ukrainian President Zelensky to address Australian parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky will address Australia's parliament on Thursday evening by video, the parliament was told.

Employment Minister Stuart Robert told parliament on Thursday morning that Zelensky would make an address by video facility at 5.30pm (0730 GMT), parliament records showed.

The Australian government didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Australia has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, as well as imposing a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia.

It has imposed a total of 476 sanctions on 443 individuals, including businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russias banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt.

09:00AM



Many in Mideast see hypocrisy in Western embrace of Ukraine

Within days of the Russian attack, Western countries invoked international law, imposed crippling sanctions, began welcoming refugees with open arms and cheered on Ukraine's armed resistance.

The response has elicited outrage across the Middle East, where many see a glaring double standard in how the West responds to international conflicts.

"We have seen every means we were told could not be activated for over 70 years deployed in less than seven days," Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki told a security forum in Turkey earlier this month. "Amazing hypocrisy," he added. The US-led war in Iraq, which began 19 years ago this month, was widely seen as an unlawful attack of one state by another.

Major developments from yesterday

Ukraine isn't naive, Zelensky says after Russian pledge to scale down attack on Kyiv

Ukraine reacted with skepticism to Russia's promise in negotiations to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city as some Western countries expected Moscow to intensify its offensive in other parts of the country.

Talks took place in an Istanbul palace more than a month into the largest attack on a European nation since World War Two that has killed or injured thousands, forced nearly 4 million to flee abroad and pummelled Russia's economy with sanctions.

"In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing (an) agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions," Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin told reporters.

He made no mention of other areas that have seen heavy fighting, including around Mariupol in the southeast, Sumy and Kharkiv in the east and Kherson and Mykolaiv in the south.

"Ukrainians are not naive people," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Tuesday.

"Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbass, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result."

Russia has started moving very small numbers of troops away from positions around Kyiv in a move that is more of a repositioning than a retreat or a withdrawal from the war, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"We all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine," spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing. "It does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over." Britain's Ministry of Defence in an intelligence update said: "It is highly likely that Russia will seek to divert combat power from the north to their offensive in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east." Reuters could not immediately verify the claims made by either side.

Biden is skeptical Russia is scaling back operations in Kyiv

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he wasn't yet convinced that Russia's announcement that it would scale back military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv will lead to a fundamental shift in the war.

Biden, during an appearance with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong following bilateral talks at the White House, said he was waiting to see what Russia offers in ongoing talks with Ukraine and how Moscow readjusts its troop presence.

US and Western officials have expressed skepticism about Russia's announcement earlier on Tuesday that it would dial back operations in an effort to increase trust in ongoing talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Turkey.

"We'll see," Biden said. "I don't read anything into it until I see what their actions are."

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield later expressed an even greater skepticism, saying the administration views any movement of Russian forces as a "redeployment and not a withdrawal" and "no one should be fooled by Russia's announcement."

"The world should be prepared for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine," Bedingfield said. "Everyone should expect that we're going to continue to see attacks across Ukraine."

Biden expressed his caution about the latest development after meeting with Lee for talks in which he sought to assure Singapore and other Pacific allies that his administration remains focused on the Indo-Pacific region even as they deal with the fallout of Russia's attack of Ukraine.

